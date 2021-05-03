Valencia sacked manager Javi Garcia, Voro to take Charge

News from La Liga as Valencia has sacked their manager Javi Garcia after the team lost to Barcelona, Salvador ‘Voro’ will take charge soon.

The La Liga race has fueled up with three teams still competing at each other’s neck for the LEAGUE Title. Barcelona has defeated Valencia on their 34th match day, by 2-3 at Valencia’s home ground.

Lionel Messi scored a brace with Antoine Griezmann adding his one. Gabriel Paulista and Carlos Soler scored for Valencia.

Valencia announced they’ve sacked Javi Garcia

Valencia currently sits on 14th position in this years’ La Liga table. With 36 points from 34 games, only SIX points clear to relegation zoned Huesca and Elche.

Barcelona has finally managed to defeat Valencia at their home ground. Valencia has only collected ONLY 3 POINTS from their last 6 La Liga games.

Valencia has thanked Javi Garcia for the tenure as Valencia manager.

Valencia has announced Salvador Gonzalez aka Voro will take charge as interim manager until further notice.

Salvador Gonzalez “Voro” took charge of Valencia interim manager for the 3rd time; 2nd time this season. Gonzalez has officially played the role of interim manager during the transition period after Albert Celades departed in 2020; and also after Cesare Prandelli departed four years ago.