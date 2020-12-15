Vaccine Observe: Getting Responses – ABC7 San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now below and we know you have a great deal of questions about what transpires following. Who will get it first? Is it secure?

We want to know as well, and as part of our hard work to setting up a improved Bay Spot we are bringing alongside one another a panel of health professionals to support get you the responses you are searching for.

Check out out our panel of Medical doctors down below:

Dr. Reed Tuckson – Tuckson Wellbeing Connections
Dr. Alok Patel – ABC7 Particular Correspondent/Stanford Children’s Wellness
Dr. Artwork Reingold – Berkeley General public Wellbeing
Dr. Arleen Brown – UCLA
Dr. Bernard Lo – UCSF
Tune in on Friday, December 18th at 4PM to see Vaccine Check out: Obtaining Responses.

You can also check out a lot more of our Vaccine Look at coverage below.

If you have queries for our authorities you can post them beneath and we will test to get you solutions.

