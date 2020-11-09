Vaccine Expert Peter Hotez Claims Pfizer Vaccine Creates New Challenges

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Buzzkill alert — Dr. Peter Hotez is Working a test tube full of very Careful Confidence about Pfizer’s Enormous coronavirus vaccine Statement.

The renowned vaccine specialist combined”TMZ Live” Monday to describe just what it means for youpersonally, IF Pfizer’s vaccine actually can be 90% successful in preventing coronavirus diseases.

First of … Professor Hotez points out each of the promising data is by a business press release, along with other scientists — out of Pfizer — have not had a opportunity to validate the data.

Assuming it’s true, he says we are currently in uncharted land for a vaccine concerning the technologies, also there are a number of other complex factors in fabricating and distributing it into the populace. For example, it has to be kept in -94 degrees Fahrenheit!!! No easy task for the average pharmacy.

But Hotez is largely confident about Pfizer’s information, and about the chance we will have yet another vaccine to tag-team this particular outbreak… and return into our”regular” lives.