Vaani Kapoor starts shooting her following using Ayushmann Khurrana

Vaani Kapoor only recently wrapped up shooting Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar and she has hopped to her next job. Vaani is going to be found along with Ayushmann Khurrana at Abhishek Kapoor’s second, and it will be a romance and is untitled as of today. While Ayushmann was discussing glimpses of his entire body transformation to the job since he’s put on a great deal of musclebuilding, Vaani Kapoor chose to Instagram now to share she has begun filming to the undertaking.

Vaani had led to Chandigarh to prep to get the movie a few days back and now she shared the filming has now started for the movie. She captioned a place where she’s spotted getting her hair and make up ,”Heart filled with appreciation this gotta become quite special.” Keep watching this area for further updates from Bollywood.