USPS Truck Sprayed with Champagne in L.A. as Biden Supporters Celebrate

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Mailmen and Girls are Becoming a Massive pat on the back to their part in helping Send votes in this election — as Well as in L.A., they Are also Becoming Flushed with champagne.

Check this out celebratory scene we seized Saturday at WeHo, at which Biden fans had flooded the roads and tracked down a USPS truck, that appeared down to put in to the happy vibes… as people literally bowed down to the man behind the wheel. )

asserted when the dude was stuck in a moderate, or when individuals were obstructing his path but in any event, he had been in no hurry to move everywhere as Angelenos literally flew a bottle of champagne and began hosing down the outside of his motor vehicle. It is crazy to watch… in a great way!

We also spoke to the mailman motorist, and he looked about as happy as anybody outdoors. It is possible to tell up to how he began honking his horn on death.

Talking of champagne… there was another man out there handing out bottles free… that the West Hollywood audience didn’t turn down. Yeah, they are feelin’ themselves.

Brooklyn along with the USPS, cheering each other on. Pic.twitter.com/RURUtadYEt — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) November 7, 2020 @pkafka

BTW, the praising of postal employees was not only limited to the West Coast — round the nation at Brooklyn, something similar has been happening out there too… in which a mailbox had been getting rained upon with cheers, since the motorist reciprocated with jeweled honking.

The USPS has been through a great deal in the months leading up to the election… and despite this hardship, the excellent women and men in the shorts soldiered on and given these mail-in ballots, that helped place Biden over the mountain.

Unsung personalities, to say the very least.