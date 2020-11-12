Usher Shares First Photo Of Newborn Daughter Sovereign | Stars

Usher has been giving his fans a great deal more information about his newborn infant girl, Sovereign.

On Wednesday (November 11), the singer united Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his small one and disclosed she had been born premature.

“She came early,” he advised DeGeneres through a digital look in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She had been scheduled for a Scorpio but determined she had another strategy. Libras, you understand, they rather have their minds made up things they beg na perform.”

Usher continued:”It is funny because the umbilical cord had been wrapped around her chest. So she is pulling on the thing, for example,’tug me outta here, it is time to see! . ”’