Usher Begins His Most Recent Residency in Las Vegas!

Usher, a global megastar and eight-time Grammy Award winner, debuted his exclusive new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, with back-to-back sold-out performances.

The show, which was specially created for the sizable Dolby Live stage and is presented in collaboration by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, provides audiences with an extraordinary immersive experience through extravagant costumes and cutting-edge lighting, video, and special effects technology.

A 20-year collection of smash singles from the multi-talented showman, including “Yeah,” “U Remind Me,” “My Boo,” “Love In This Club,” “OMG,” and “You Make Me Wanna,” are featured in the special, only-in-Vegas extravaganza.

Every visitor receives an up-close-and-personal encounter with the superstar in the new show, which incorporates audience participation and production across the 5,200-seat entertainment arena.

The Outside the Box Amusements-produced Usher concert in Las Vegas also features co-creative direction from Aakomon Jones, lighting and video design from Fragment 9, stage design from Tate Design Group, and choreography from Cornithea “Rio” Henderson and Amy Allen.

A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages for each performance, as well as tickets for concerts through October 2022, are now available for purchase. Online ticket sales are available. At nine o’clock, all shows start.

There are only a few tickets left for the following performances:

July 2022: 20, 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

2022 August: 26, 27, and 31

3, 4, 7, 9, and 10 in September 2022

12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29 in October 2022

The immersive after-party experience for Usher’s My Way residency, A Taste of Passion, is open to fans and will feature live performances from the cast of the residency as well as appearances by Usher. Visitors get a delicious taste of the music legend’s passions through this special experience at On the Record at Park MGM.

Travel the neon-lit globe while Remy Martin’s mixologists stir up four distinctive drinks. The after party, which is organised by Outside the Box Amusements with designs by Handsome Little Devils, includes DJ Mars, Keith Thomas, and Brian Michael Cox.

Tickets, which come with a free cocktail, can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. To enter, guests must be at least 21 years old. Entry begins at midnight.

Usher has had a profound impact on society, culture, and music. Along with earning several accolades and selling over 80 million records globally, he has also shone on both NBC’s The Voice and in blockbusters like Hustlers.

Since 1999, he has worked relentlessly to establish himself as a devoted humanitarian, generating tens of millions of dollars for a variety of charities and encouraging young people through his New Look Foundation.

He was a genuine outlier who felt as at home on the stage of his wildly popular 2021 Las Vegas residency as he did in Cuba in 2016 as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities’ cultural mission.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning international megastar who sells diamonds, is also a dancer, actor, businessman, philanthropist, and a proud native of Atlanta drives change once more in 2022 and beyond.

He currently has eight Grammy Awards under his belt, making him, according to the RIAA, “one of the best-selling musicians in American music history” and Billboard’s “#1 Hot 100 Artist of the 2000s,” “#2 Most Successful Artist of the 2000s,” and “#1 Artist of the 2000s.”

Beginning with the historic, diamond-certified Confessions in 2004, he propelled four albums in a row to the top spot on the Billboard Top 200. Before preparing the ground for his ninth full-length release in 2022, he continued to push boundaries with a slew of singles and live performances.

Most importantly, Usher always offers something back. Under his direction, the New Look Foundation gives young people in neglected areas the chance to thrive and realize their seemingly unattainable aspirations.

He has aided several historic developments and charitable endeavors. He argued in a touching column published in The Washington Post that Juneteenth should become a national holiday in 2020.

He attended the signing of the legislation designating Juneteenth as a federal holiday at its passing in 2021 in order to promote the national and subsequently congressional dialogue. From the Boys & Girls Club of America, the Trumpet Foundations, and Do Something, he has received recognition and numerous awards.

He was chosen by the NCAAP as a 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar, and Morehouse College presented him with the esteemed “Candle Award” in 2014. He performs in 2022 at The Beloved Benefit, an event that aims to strengthen and transform neighborhoods all throughout Atlanta.