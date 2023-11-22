How to Use an iPad as a Second Monitor for a Windows PC with Duet Display?

Have you ever considered using your iPad as a second Windows monitor? You can use Duet Display. This third-party program, created by former Apple engineers, is the magic cure that keeps all of your gadgets functioning. Now let’s get going!

Extended Display

For those of us who commute every day in front of a Windows PC, owning an iPad might be a source of frustration. Windows is still the most popular desktop operating system in the world, but the iPad is unquestionably the pinnacle of tablet computing. But other than iTunes and iCloud, there isn’t much interaction between iPads and PCs. This is where Duet Display enters the picture.

Any Windows (or macOS) computer may use an iPad as a second monitor thanks to Duet Display. Macs, Android devices, and iPhones are all supported by Duet as well.

Licensing

Duet Display’s price has recently been modified. It used to need a single purchase. The software may now be downloaded for free from the software Store to use for a limited-time trial. Subscriptions starting at $2 to $3 per month are then needed. Duet Air, the entry-level plan, offers remote desktop access and wifi support so you can use your PC while on the go. Higher-resolution graphics and support for the Apple Pencil are included in Duet Pro.

Getting Started with Duet

It’s easy to set up. The Duet client has to be downloaded and installed on both the Windows PC and the iPad. Next, use your email address or an account from Google, Apple, or Microsoft to establish a Duet account. The truly intriguing part about this is that you can share devices with your family because you don’t have to use the same Apple ID for Duet and the iPad login (something you cannot do with Apple Sidecar).

Read More: How to Snap Your Windows on macOS and Windows?

Notable Features

Once the app launches, the iPad may be used as an extra display for the Windows computer. I opened Adobe Fresco and used my mouse to move the program window around while I sketched and painted. The iPad’s pinch-to-zoom functionality made Windows feel like it was integrated into the operating system.

Additionally, pressure sensitivity across Adobe Fresco, Windows Ink, and the Apple Pencil functioned immediately. Additionally, the palm rejection is very normal. Other gestures have been introduced, such as the ability to undo with a two-finger tap.

I opened an old favorite of mine, Fotonica, a wireframe parkour game with amazing music, to test out the boasted 60 frames per second with 1 millisecond of latency. And all I needed to play on the iPad was the Apple Pencil. Increasing the ante, I turned off the wired connection and went wireless, which the program refers to as Duet Air.

I had to restart the game and streamed wirelessly while moving around my studio. The network’s ability to stay up and stream this game astonished me! It should come as no surprise that I occasionally saw decreases in color quality, but the frame rate remained quite constant.

Extended Hardware

Although Sidecar does a good job of connecting iPads and Macs, the list of compatible gear is far from comprehensive. iPads, iPhones, and even iPods from iOS 12 onwards are presently compatible with Duet Display.

This means you may use an iPad Mini 2, which was introduced eleven years ago, as a second monitor for your laptop or desktop computer. It improves even further. As of right now, Duet Display is compatible with macOS 10.9 Mavericks, so you may utilize an iMac from 2007 as a second display for a contemporary Mac or Windows computer.

Was Duet Sherlocked?

The term “Sherlocked” is used in the Apple development community to describe the Mac OS program Watson, which was largely rendered obsolete with the introduction of the Apple-developed Sherlock. Though Sidecar and Duet are comparable, I thought Duet’s feature set was far more extensive. Duet was released before Apple Sidecar.

Particularly in terms of hardware compatibility, which includes support for PC Windows and considerably older iPad and Mac devices. I believe that Duet is worth the admission money since it allows me to utilize iPads that aren’t connected to my Apple ID, such as a family member’s tablet.

Read More: Android vs iPhone for Online Gameplay

Was Duet Sherlocked?

If yes, how would Duet alter your working methods? Would you convert your setup into a full-fledged drawing studio or would you just dust up an old tablet and give it a little more use? Are there any Windows programs that you would want to have open and visible at all times? Please share your story in the comments area; I’d be interested in knowing.