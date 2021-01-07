US Capitol under siege: National Guard referred to as in as Trump supporters storm Washington

Residence Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported lawmakers will resume counting electoral votes on Wednesday after the US Capitol is supplied an all-crystal clear, right after the certification procedure was halted when Donald Trump supporters stormed the constructing.

“We have resolved we ought to proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use,” Ms Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues, soon after experiences that the setting up was secured by police and demonstrators ended up eradicated.

The senior lawmaker blasted the storming of the Capitol as a “shameful assault” on American democracy that was “anointed at the optimum level of govt, but reported “it simply cannot, having said that, deter us from our duty to validate the election of Joe Biden.”

The Household experienced been assembly to certify the benefits of the election.

On Wednesday Democrats won equally Senate seats up for grabs in Ga subsequent a run-off election.

