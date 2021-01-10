US Capitol riots: Politicians ‘may have been exposed to Covid’ through siege by Trump supporters

The building’s attending medical doctor notified all lawmakers of their opportunity Covid-19 publicity on Sunday and urged them to get analyzed.

The infected personal was not named.

Dr Brian Moynihan wrote that “many users of the Residence neighborhood had been in protective isolation in the significant place — some for various hours” on Wednesday.

He said “individuals may have been uncovered to one more occupant with coronavirus infection”.

Trump supporters storm US Capitol as politicians evacuated

Dozens of politicians were whisked to the protected place after professional-Trump insurrectionists stormed into the historic developing at the coronary heart of Washington DC, breaking via barricades to roam the halls and places of work and ransacking the making.

Some customers of Congress huddled for hrs in the huge place, whilst other individuals have been there for a shorter period of time.