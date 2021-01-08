US Capitol riots: Donald Trump at last concedes election defeat

In the online video unveiled on Thursday night, Donald Trump, who as not too long ago as Thursday morning had ongoing to claim falsely that the election experienced been stolen from him, stated that “serving as your president has been the honor of my life time”.

The president condemned Wednesday’s violence, declaring rioters experienced defiled the seat of American democracy, and stated his target would now turn to making sure a smooth changeover.

“Now, Congress has accredited the benefits. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My target now turns to ensuring a clean, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment phone calls for healing and reconciliation.”

The statement was a stark reversal for Mr Trump, who has used months insisting he prevailed in the Nov 3 election thanks to popular fraud, despite no evidence.

Mr Trump’s remarks arrived soon after top rated Democrats identified as for his removing from place of work next Wednesday’s assault.