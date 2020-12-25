Urgent look for for teen previous found on Xmas Eve

An urgent look for has been launched for a teenager who disappeared on Christmas Eve.

Charlie Coleman, 16, was final observed heading in the course of Alexandra Park in Hastings on December 24.

Inspector Dan Russell stated officers had been involved about the young woman’s welfare.

He said: ‘We are looking for Charlie as we are worried about her welfare and would like to hear from any individual who knows where she is or has any seen her.’

Charlie is white, 5′ 2″, with darkish blonde/brown long hair.

She was past found sporting a black puffer jacket with a hood trimmed with thick fur, gray Nike leggings and black trainers.

Officers are inquiring everyone with information to ring 999 and estimate serial 1358 of 24/12.

