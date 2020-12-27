Urgent look for for missing lady, 16, who disappeared three months ago

An urgent lookup has been released for a lacking teen who vanished a few months ago.

Justyna Urban, 16, was last witnessed in Luton at close to 9pm on December 4.

Bedfordshire Law enforcement have appealed for data about her whereabouts various times this thirty day period.

The younger lady is described as medium make and 5’5”.

Officers have issued a picture of her with blonde hair but say they believe that her hair is now brown and extended.

It continues to be unidentified what she was donning when she disappeared.

A Bedfordshire Law enforcement spokesperson stated tonight: ‘We continue to charm for data to find missing Justyna City … If you have info, please contact 101 ref MPL/2752/20.’

Get in touch with our information workforce by emailing us at [email protected] kingdom.

For extra stories like this, look at our information site.