Upper Moon 4 Hantengu – Everything You Need to Learn

Muzan Kibutsuji discovered Hantengu trapped in a cell. He then decided to transform him into the form of a demon. After being transformed into a demon Hantengu killed the official who put him in the cell at the time in the first.

As a person who was given the responsibility of destroying the Swordsmith village together with Gyokko and an immortal physique, Hantengu has to be one of the more gruesome characters we’ve ever met. Hantengu can split himself into six distinct personas and demons each with an individual personality.

We’ll discuss all you should know about Upper Moon 4 Hantengu from whom the moon is in its upper part to all his capabilities.

Here are the Hantengu forms of all people:

1. Hantengu:

In his most basic form Hantengu has the character of a timid person. He is easily scared by any person and exhibits a great deal of fear, delusion and anxiety. It’s also revealed that he’s crying at the slightest annoyance and is likely to flee the scene when he feels the threat is significant enough. Hantengu is delusional because believes that he’s innocent and ought to never be penalized for any crime, even although we’ve seen him murder people. Not just in his actual demon form, but also witnessed his crimes as human beings. Hantengu from Upper Moon 4 loves to eat, kill, and destroy people , but he expects the world to be tolerant of him.

2. Sekido:

Sekido Demon Slayer is Hantengu’s anger-based form. Sekido will always appear angry, vengeful and angry. Even with his co-workers and fellow demons He doesn’t have any sympathy for them and can easily be annoyed. Sekido isn’t interested in any person and is the dominant character among Hantengu’s demons.

3. Karaku:

Karaki is the calm version of Hantengu. He’s a laidback and relaxed model who battled Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya. He would constantly praise the main characters, and, instead of viewing the fight as a serious battle He would view it as a game.

Karaku is believed as a bit selfish , as he’s been known to take advantage of the new experiences he’ll be able to experience while fighting. For instance, following being attacked in the back by Genya, Karaku was surprised and awed that someone could be so cruel to him.

4. Aizetsu

Aizetsu is a sad variant from the Upper Moon 4 Hantengu. The most sad, negative and angry personality who is prone to think of things as depressing. Aizetsu seemed calm and collected in the same moment.

He should be more cautious when using his tactics and fighting his opponents that could make for a tough time.

5. Urogi

Urogi is Hantengu’s joyful personality. Similar to Karaku Urogi, he believes that fighting with enemies is just fun and entertainment. This is the reason he’s often criticized for his nonsensical behavior. Urogi is also clever and has been proven very effective against demon Slayers.

6. Zohakuten

Zohakuten is the hate aspect of Hantengu. Zohakuten is prone to be angry, bitter and even vengeful, just as Sekido. He believes that his enemies are evil for threatening him. He is fond of calling his adversaries names that are disrespectful to provoke them into an argument with anger.

Zohakuten is extremely loyal to Muzan and he even said to Mitsuri that he is only following the words of Muazan declares. Zohakuten is the smartest and intelligent of the Hantengu replicas.

Hantengu’s Early Life

Even in his human days Hantengu was a wicked human being. He was convicted of many serious crimes like murder as well as robbing and committing other crimes with not a hint of regret or hesitation.

Even so the man believes that he’s innocent. This implies that he has an over-inflated personality. After being transformed into a demon his character got worse, and he’s now an extremely dangerous upper moons ever.

After eating a large portion of people, Hantengu as a demon persona, claimed the man was innocent. Because of his deeds the man was handed the death penalty, but, Muzan came and turned Hantengu into an demon. One of the first things Muzan did was to murder the prison official who had him imprisoned. When the prison official was killed, Hantengu told him that he was going to get punished for the actions at some point , which turned to be quite accurate.

Hantengu’s Powers and Abilities:

If we are talking about how to describe the demon slayer upper moon 4’s capability, there’s not one. He’s the fourth highest Twelve Kizuki and due to his superpowers it’s believed to be to be the fifth most powerful demon in the realm that is Demon Slayer.

Upper Moon 4’s Blood Demon Art is a fascinating one because he has the ability to create multiple clones which are as powerful as the other upper moon that we’ve encountered in this series. With their clever strategy and power, Hantengu’s clones were able to take on Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya who are all powerful characters.

Genya stated to everyone that it was difficult to take on Hantengu. Hantengu due to the fact that they’d have to find his main body , while being chased by his super-powered duplicates.

Then, when all four clones fused into one, Zohakuten, he was capable of fighting Mitsuri Kanroji, one the most powerful demon slayers due to her sheer power. After getting Mitsuri’s Demon Slayer mark, Mitsuri could barely fight Zohatuken head-to-head. Zohatuken until the other clones were able to locate Hantengu’s primary body. Let’s discuss the abilities of his clone and abilities.

Hantengu Demon Slayer’s Abilities:

“Sleepy: Hantengu is one sneaky villain in Demon Slayer. Due to his devious character, we can observe how easily he was able to get into the village of swordsmiths regardless of the security measures that surround it. In the absence of anyone else Hantengu managed to get into one of the more crucial demon slayer bases ever. He was able to easily get into the rooms of Tanjiro and Muichiro without even one clue. His ability to remain low-key is so impressive that nobody could even tell that it could be an actual demon until they saw him through their eyes.

* Reflexes and Speed: Being the 4th uppermoon, Hantengu has otherworldly speeds and reflexes. He was in a position to avoid Muichiro’s mist Breathing technique and Hinokami Kagura strategy without trying. In his most diminutive shape, he’s still able to sprint as quickly as Nezuko.

* Ability to change size As a transformative demon one can alter his size at will. This is why he is able to cover himself in any place he wishes.

* Hantengu Demon Art (Emotion manifestation) What exactly does Hantengu blood demon art? The Hantengu’s Blood Demon Art incorporates him being in a position to express his emotions and be the most powerful version of himself through his own unique personality and talents. The ability is only activated when his head is removed.

Sekido Demon Slayer’s Abilities:

* Flesh Manipulation Technique: Sekido can manipulate his flesh into bizarre forms to beat his opponents.

* Speed and Reflexes: Sekido has superhuman strength as well as speed and reflexes. In fact, he was able to stop the bullet coming from Genya’s shotgun before the bullet struck Sekido.

* Absorption by Biological: Sekido can absorb the bodies of his Clones. He also absorbed the clones of his fellow Clones Karaku Aizetsu and Urogi, to form the most powerful Zohakuten Clone.

Karaku Demon Slayer’s Skills:

* The Ultimate Strength and Stamina Karaku’s stamina and strength is something that can’t be equaled by any of his counterparts. He was capable of tearing the arms of Nezuko by his hands, and he was able to survive with his head intact following having been shot with Genya’s gun. Karaku is the ultimate example of strength and brute endurance.

* The Blood Demon Art (Aerokinesis): This blood demon art allows Karaku to manipulate wind by using his maple leaf Uchiwa. Simply by swinging down the Uchiwa to the side, he could generate a deadly wind gust which can destroy a whole structure.

Aizetsu’s Abilities:

* Flesh Manipulation As with all his other clones Aizetsu can transform into any type of. He transformed himself into the shape of a leaf Uchiwa to stay alive. The most interesting thing of Aizetsu’s innate ability to manipulate flesh is that he is able to make multiple leaves, until it’s hard to distinguish between the different leaves.

* Blood Demon Art (Spear Projection): Aizetsu uses Spear Projection which allows him to launch an explosive attack at Yari over vast distances.

Urogi Demon Slayer’s abilities:

* Blood Demon Art (Avian Physiology) Available to replicate the skills of the avian species and possess large wings that let him fly at a high speed. The talons of his clone are able to easily cut and diamond and that’s the reason this bizarre copy is so powerful.

Zohakuten Demon Slayer’s Skills:

* Blood Demon Art (Menacing Aura) It is the most powerful clone, just his presence can make enemies flee. Tanjiro was choking and felt a great deal of pain in his chest by just looking.

The Urami Demon Slayer’s abilities:

* The Blood Demon Art (Size Manipulation): Urami can change the size of his heart at his discretion. This was demonstrated when he increased the size to the size of his Hantengu inside his heart.

Who killed Hantengu?

Lower Moon Four Hantengu’s murder was atypical as Tanjiro eliminated the six copies which contained Hantengu’s soul. Tanjiro cut off Hantengu’s shrunken body and killed him instantly by cutting off his head in one blow. Hantengu was quite quick and was attempting to run away from Tanjiro but Tanjiro was forced to resort to Thunder Breathing to catch up to Hantengu. It was Upper Moon 4.’s demise was a moment that everyone Demon Slayer fans will remember. The spectacle was fascinating to watch.