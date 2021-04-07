Upload 2020 television series casting details!

Upload, created by Greg Daniels, is an American science fiction comedy-drama television series. The series released on May 1, 2020, on Prime Video.

The casts of Upload –

Robert Amell – Nathan Brown is the name of the character played by him in the film. He is a Canadian producer and actor, known for his role in The Tomorrow People, The Flash, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins, The Hunters, The Duff, The Babysitter, Code 8. He has also worked in many TV series. Robert was born in Toronto on April 21, 1988, and both his parents work in the custom jewelry business. At the age of six, he has a younger sister and started acting in minor roles in commercials and did modeling. In schools, he acted in school plays.

Andy Allo – Nora Antony is the name of the character played by her in the film. She is a Cameroonian-American guitarist, singer-songwriter, and actress. In 2009, she released her 1st three of her albums. Before Upload, she did minor roles in TV series and films. Andy is born in Bamenda, Northwest Region, Cameroon, on January 13, 1989. She developed an interest in music at an early age, and seven learned to play the piano and has four siblings.

Allegra Rose Edwards – Ingrid Kannerman is the name of the character played by her in the film. She is an American television actress who is known for her role in Briarpatch and Upload. Allegra was born in Denver, Colorado, on September 9, 1987. When she was 18 months old began modeling and continued to dance, model, and act throughout her childhood. Some of her notable films include Modern Family, New Girl, Friends from College, The Mindy Project, Orange is the New Black.

Kevin Bigley – Luke is the name of the character played by him in the film. He is an American TV and film actor and best known for his role in Sirens. Kevin was born in Yuba City, California, and at The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago studied acting. In San Fransico, California, he began his acting. Some of his notable films include The Survivors, The Dilemma, My Left Hand Man, Stretch, Rebirth, Delinquent, The Angry Birds Movie, The Wretched.