Up coming James Bond: Regé-Jean Page BACKED for next 007 soon after Daniel Craig by Bridgerton supporters | Movies | Enjoyment

Daniel Craig’s fifth and remaining James Bond is set to release on April 2 and then producers will be hunting for their following 007. The most recent contender to grab lover consideration is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Webpage, who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s hit period drama. The 31-yr-aged British-Zimbabwean hunk is the suitable age for a reboot in a pair of yrs and definitely appears the part in a tuxedo.
As it stands, Web site has odds of 20-1 to be the up coming James Bond and may even be hinting he’d like a stab at the job in the at the moment pinned tweet on his official Twitter account.
The Bridgerton star posted a small clip of his Duke of Hasting walking in the direction of the camera prior to increasing a Roger Moore-esque eyebrow.
Though the caption above the video clip examine: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”
Bond lovers will, of program, be drawn to the 2nd phrase which sounds a ton like 007’s basic ‘shaken not stirred’ vodka martini purchase. Is the mounting star trying to inform us anything?
What ever the circumstance, Web site has definitely left Bridgerton shaken and stirred, as many have backed the handsome star to be the initially BAME Bond.
A person admirer commented on the cryptic video: “Definitely following James Bond.
A different tweeted: “Just concluded watching Bridgerton on Netflix. Wow! Regé-Jean Webpage ought to be the future male to perform James Bond. He is so handsome, sleek and debonair!”
While one particular of quite a few other backers wrote: “Ok I’m contacting it: Regé-Jean Site as the new James Bond. For the reason that, properly, just watch Bridgerton and convey to me I’m mistaken.”
Yet, Web page has challenging opposition with frontrunner Tom Hardy and James Norton neck and neck in the future Bond odds at 6-5 and 9-4.
Likewise, Idris Elba is on 7-2 to be the very first Black Bond but Outrageous Prosperous Asians star Henry Golding is powering the Bridgerton actor on 22-1.
Very last month, Specific.co.united kingdom spoke with a Bond expert and author who claimed the 007 producers are intrigued in pushing the franchise’s boundaries after a “risky” Daniel Craig period.
Bond skilled and writer Mark Edlitz has interviewed lots of of the critical Bond franchise players about the many years and explained to Convey.co.british isles: “Three-time Bond screenwriter Bruce Feirstein told me that Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson know exactly where the dead ends are in the scripting phase.”
Edlitz, the creator of The Dropped Adventures of James Bond, additional: “While Richard Maibaum, who wrote 13 Bond scripts, talked about the collaborative nature of crafting a 007 film.
“The screenwriter explained that he would sit in a area with producers Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, Harry Saltzman, as very well as the director, generation designer and editor and everybody would pitch thoughts.”
“Everyone I have spoken with explained that the producers are collaborative and are welcoming of new ideas. However, they’ve been down this street so quite a few moments and they have a accountability to secure the long-phrase pursuits of the franchise.”
Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix, when No Time To Die hits cinemas on April 2, 2020.