Up coming James Bond: Regé-Jean Page BACKED for next 007 soon after Daniel Craig by Bridgerton supporters | Movies | Enjoyment

Daniel Craig’s fifth and remaining James Bond is set to release on April 2 and then producers will be hunting for their following 007. The most recent contender to grab lover consideration is Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Webpage, who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s hit period drama. The 31-yr-aged British-Zimbabwean hunk is the suitable age for a reboot in a pair of yrs and definitely appears the part in a tuxedo.

As it stands, Web site has odds of 20-1 to be the up coming James Bond and may even be hinting he’d like a stab at the job in the at the moment pinned tweet on his official Twitter account.

The Bridgerton star posted a small clip of his Duke of Hasting walking in the direction of the camera prior to increasing a Roger Moore-esque eyebrow.

Though the caption above the video clip examine: “Regency, royalty. Shaken and stirred.”

Bond lovers will, of program, be drawn to the 2nd phrase which sounds a ton like 007’s basic ‘shaken not stirred’ vodka martini purchase. Is the mounting star trying to inform us anything?

