Unsolved Mysteries: Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker Info

The previous installment in volume 2 of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries follows the tragic disappearances of both Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. The similarities between these instances were spooky. Both were toddler boys out of Harlem who disappeared while enjoying Martin Luther King, Jr.. Towers Playground around Lenox Avenue during active Thursday evenings. They were playing the very same kids — a 10-year old woman and her husband. In addition to it all, their moms lived in precisely the exact same apartment building.

Two-year-old Christopher was seen May 18, 1989 by his own grandma, also 19-month-old Shane was last observed on Aug. 10, 1989 with his own mom. Detectives went in a comprehensive search for those boyssending out audio trucks, knocking buildings down, as well as supplying a $30,000 reward. They hunted sewersroofs, gutters, and air ducts of abandoned and occupied buildings. But they found no more useful leads. The authorities even assessed the kids the boys played as well as the kids parents, however they did not discover anything. They also challenged the guy that Shane’s mum was chatting with to be able to determine whether he had been a decoy. Again, his interview checked outside.

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries has turned into disappearances that finally led to regained bodies (including the instances of Rey Rivera and Patrice Endres). The boys’ instances stay more open-ended since neither were found. But after 30 decades, their moms, Allison Dansby and Rosa Glover, have held to hope for their reappearances. As time passes the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has left digital pictures of Christopher and Shane rising up — now, both are in their ancient 30s. While we do not understand exactly what happened to Christopher and Shane, below will be the most important few theories that researchers have seen heavily.