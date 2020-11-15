Unmissable images from Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali parties over time

Bollywood is proven to work difficult when time needs and party harder as it is time to let loose. Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ekta Kapoor enjoy bringing people together to celebrate in style. On Diwali annually, they sponsor grand bashes for the whole industry. Ekta Kapoor’s celebration sees the coming with those people who’s who of tv and the movie universe turning up in fashion each year. Whereas, Shilpa’s celebration is a favorite for everyone who would like to indulge in playing cards Diwali as equally Shilpa and Raj Kundra are incredibly fond of this.

Last season though equally Shilpa and Ekta can host a celebration in their location, the party will have restricted individuals as a result of pandemic. We thought of fixing our lovers to images in their celebrations through recent years. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani into Rajkummar Rao are observed with a Wonderful Time at those bashes. Below are a few of the very memorable clicks through recent years.