United Passenger Dies Following Lying About COVID Symptoms, Images Show Chaos

A passenger on a United jet with virtually 200 other people onboard was pronounced useless shortly right after the pilot manufactured an emergency landing, and it’s almost specified the male experienced COVID.

It is really gotta be terrifying for the other passengers … the person was on the aircraft shaking and perspiring, as the jet was creating its way from Orlando to L.A.

The condition grew to become so dire the pilot designed an crisis landing in New Orleans. Medics performed CPR on the male, to no avail. He died at a regional hospital. One particular this kind of individual on the airplane who was serving to to administer CPR was Tony Aldapa, who gave us the blow-by-blow from his personal POV — as he was just one of just 3 people rotating for chest compressions.

Verify it out … he tells us they were in the air striving to retain the person alive for just about an hour before they touched down in NOLA — where the person was taken away by ready paramedics.

Now here’s the frightening part …. a United spokesperson tells TMZ the passenger declared he was not diagnosed with COVID and experienced no COVID-linked signs.

That apparently was not legitimate … the spokesperson states during the crisis the man’s spouse was overheard expressing her spouse did indeed have COVID-related signs or symptoms, together with reduction of flavor and odor.

The incident transpired final Monday, and the CDC is now scrambling to call the 179 passengers who were onboard.

