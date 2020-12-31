United kingdom weather conditions forecast today – Coldest working day of 2020 with -12C lows as depressing calendar year comes to a brutally freezing end

Met Place of work: TEMPS COULD Fall TO -5 WITH ‘MORE Possibilities OF Seeing Even more SNOW’ IN COMING Days

Solar Distinctive

Senior Fulfilled Business spokesman Grahame Madge advised The Sun on NYE: “It was England’s coldest calendar year of the evening, with -7.5 in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire.

“In other places Benson strike -6.2 and Marham in Norfolk, at -5.8, and had been the coldest sections of the south. For elements of the British isles, there is a opportunity to go to minus double digits, in locations these kinds of as the highlands.

He ongoing: “For tonight, temperatures will drop down to freezing in most locations. Scotland will be warmer than England owing to a hotter feed coming throughout the area.

“The coldest in England seems established to be Hereford with -3 likely, mid Wales down to -3 – we could see temperatures tumble to minus -5 and -6. Ice is a possible hazard and there could be a danger of freezing fog specially in the south-east.

“For individuals on the highway, they should consider further warning. We will also see showers falling as snow in advance of returning to rain. We are not out of the likelihood of looking at snow and the forecast to the middle of following 7 days exhibits an common of colder than normal temperatures.”