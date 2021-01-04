United kingdom coronavirus Stay: Boris Johnson ‘to impose new lockdown’ as instances strike record each day superior

United kingdom leaders encounter ‘very challenging decisions’

Northern Ireland’s Initial Minister Arlene Foster stated Stormont ministers will have “very tricky selections to take” this evening, describing a “very dire situation”.

“The suggestions coming to us is that we will require to just take action and that we’ll have to have to acquire action really rapidly,” she explained to reporters..

“I never want to prejudge the conversations at the Executive at 6pm but we will have incredibly difficult decisions to take, there is no question about that.”

Mrs Foster stated the reopening of schools will be discussed.

“I was incredibly obvious that I would like to hold schools open up for as extensive as feasible but if it is the case that we do want to close schools as we did in March of very last yr, I will deeply regret that, but we will of study course acquire whichever action is wanted centered on the clinical evidence in entrance of us,” she claimed.