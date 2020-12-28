United kingdom Coronavirus Reside: Schools’ staggered reopening ‘going in advance as planned’ irrespective of new Covid strain fears

Non-urgent treatment to be paused in Scotland

The President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow explained non-urgent care will have to be paused in Scotland because of to Covid-19.

Talking to BBC Breakfast, Dr Jackie Taylor mentioned: “Everybody has been working over the final 9 months to try out and make sure that we capture up with the backlog, and we will continue to do that.

“But the severe fact is that some places that are underneath tension, some of that non-urgent function will have to be paused, we have to focus on urgent operate and we have to be in a position to roll out the vaccination programme.”

She added: "There are hidden harms from Covid the two in phrases of operations and all kinds of other social and psychological well being and economic harms which we are all incredibly, extremely mindful of.

“As health care gurus, we want to be in a position to deal with every person, we want to make certain anyone receives the most effective of care, but unless we get a grip of Covid and seriously get on leading of this then we will not be ready to open up the other services once again.”