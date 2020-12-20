United kingdom coronavirus Are living: London plunges into Tier 4 as police urge tens of millions to comply with principles

Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for practically 18 million persons in London, south-eastern and japanese England as the the location went into a new two-7 days lockdown from 7am on Sunday.

The Prime Minister stated individuals ought to “carry a glass to all those who are not there”, figuring out that celebrating Xmas aside this yr meant there would be “a greater chance that they’re going to be there subsequent yr”.

Adhering to the announcement on Saturday night, the Netherlands moved to ban professional flights to and from the Uk, following finding the first circumstance of a new, far more infectious strain of coronavirus that is spreading in the British isles.

Meanwhile law enforcement have urged persons not to split the Tier 4 regulations right after queues of people shaped at railway stations on Saturday night with folks scrambling to escape the cash in advance of limitations arrived into force.