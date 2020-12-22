United kingdom climate forecast today – Brits warned of Christmas FLOODING throughout region as tier 4 London faces non-halt ran

Climate Observe

Tonight: Rain will edge its way additional north all through the night time the place it could turn out to be heavy across North Wales, the north Midlands and sections of northern England.

Remaining cloudy in the south. A mixture of crystal clear spells, mist and fog patches and showers in Northern Ireland and Scotland. Light easterly winds.

Tomorrow: Soaked for significantly of England and Wales with outbreaks of rain, with major bursts feasible across the Midlands. Sunny spells and showers in Scotland and Northern Eire.

There is the potential for really major rain across southern England from late afternoon into the night. Average north-westerly winds.