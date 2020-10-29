Union defeats Fire 2-1, violates tie with Toronto to MLS direct

CHESTER, Pa. – Cory Burke scored on a header at the 65th moment along with the Philadelphia Union defeat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Wednesday night to break a tie by Toronto FC to its MLS lead.

Philadelphia (13-3-5) has won five of its final six. Chicago (5-9-6) is winless in its last three years.

Kacper Przybylko scored on a penalty kick to the Union at the 28th moment.

Robert Beric tied it at the 42nd second on a pass by Djordje Mihailovic.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake obstructed Beric’s left-footed shot from a challenging angle at the 64th moment. Beric also overlooked a header effort from close range from the 76th.

TIMBERS 5, GALAXY two

PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda played with a set of first-half targets and Portland clinched a place in the play.

it’s the fourth consecutive season the Timbers (10-5-5) have left the post-season.

Cristian Pavon scored twice to get the Galaxy (5-11-3), who have dropped eight of their previous nine matches.

The Timbers went early on Niezgoda’s header into the far post from the first minute. He received his second at the 19th moment, offering seven goals over the year. Portland captain Diego Valeri included a penalty kick at the 30th moment.

Eryk Williamson scored at the 60th moment and Andy Polo’s volley at the 74th cushioned Portland’s lead.

The Galaxy have not won in Portland because 2016.

EARTHQUAKES two, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored double and San Jose blanked Real Salt Lake.

San Jose (7-8-6) transferred to seventh place at the Western Conference, 1 point behind LAFC along with FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake (5-8-7) was closed out from back-to-back matches and stays two things of eighth-place Vancouver with 2 matches remaining in the regular time.

Cristian Espinoza fired a shot which struck the left post and Wondolowski exploited in the rebound from close range at the 16th moment. Shea Salinas later spanned to Wondolowski, that exploited into his sixth goal of the year from the 74th moment.

Wondolowski, that has 165 career targets and will be your MLS all-time scoring leader, snapped an 11-match scoreless streak.

LOS ANGELES FC two, DYNAMO 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Eddie Segura believed to lead Los Angeles FC into the success.

Rossi, despite missing three matches on international responsibility with Uruguay, has an MLS-leading 13 aims this year.

Los Angeles (9-7-4) has won back matches for the next time this year — both in October.

Kenneth Vermeer misplayed the ball since he came off his line and Ariel Lassiter — that the 26-year old boy of former MLS star Roy Lassiter — exploited in by point-blank range from the 46th moment to cap the scoring.

Houston (4-8-9) is winless, together with three declines, in its final five matches.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Roger Espinoza drama and Sporting Kansas City clinched a playoff berth with the victory on FC Cincinnati.

Sporting Kansas City (11-6-3) also proceeded to the Western Conference lead. Cincinnati (4-13-4) dropped its third consecutive match and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Espinoza’s shot at close range diverted off goalkeeper Spencer Richey’s left foot at the 57th moment.

Tim Melia created two saves to become Sporting’s career leader with 510.

NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TORONTO FC 0

EAST HARTFORD. Conn. (AP) — Jesús Medina scored for its 2nd successive match to raise New York City FC ago Toronto FC.

Valentín Castellanos torn a right-footer out of beyond the box which has been parried from goalkeeper Quentin Westburg, however Medina put the rebound away from point-blank range from the 51st moment.

NYCFC (10-8-3) has won back matches after a three-game winless streak. Toronto FC (12-4-5) has dropped consecutive games after a nine-game unbeaten series.

ORLANDO CITY 4, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike needed a goal and an aid to keep his solid rookie campaign, Chris Mueller scored on a free kick and Orlando City conquer Atlanta United.

The 20-year old Dike took a pass by Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, turned and fired a right-footer within the article to start the scoring at the 29th moment. Even the 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward has six goals this past year.

Tesho Akindele and Matheus Aias also scored for Orlando City (9-3-8). Erick Torres scored for Atlanta (5-12-4) .

RED BULLS 1, REVOLUTION 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Long scored at the 89th moment to raise New York ago New England. Both groups clinched playoff spots afterwards when FC Dallas overcome Inter Miami.

Long place a half-volley in the very top of this 6-yard box following Tim Parker’s re-directed a corner kick with Alejandro Romero Gamarra. Ryan Meara had two saves for his third shutout of the year.

New York (8-8-5) is unbeaten in its last five matches, but has only two wins in its past seven. New England (7-6-8) is winless, using just two losses, in its final 3 games.

MINNESOTA UNITED two, RAPIDS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored and a personal goal by Colorado assisted Minnesota overcome the Rapids.

About the counterattack, Ethan Finlay played with an arcing cross which Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar tried to clear however, slid beneath the crossbar to a personal goal at the 89th moment to give Minnesota the go-ahead objective.

Minnesota (8-5-6) has won back matches that an unbeaten in its past six matches.

Lod ran on a pass by Emanuel Reynoso and then side-footer that a first-timer in the cover of the region to start the scoring at the 44F moment. Andre Shinyashiki tied it to the Rapids (5-6-4) at the 69th.

D.C. UNITED 1, CREW 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julian Gressel felt and D.C. United fostered its own playoff hopes by defeating Columbus.

D.C. United (5-10-6) won its third consecutive game. The Crew (10-5-5) had a win to remain in Supporters’ Shield contention. Columbus is 1-3-1 in its last five matches.

Yamil Asad delivered a pass into Gressel, whose shot deflected off a defender and into the internet at the 32nd second.

FC DALLAS two, INTER MIAMI 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored at the 82nd moment, assisting FC Dallas overcome Inter Miami 2-1.

Dallas (7-5-7) had an individual win in its final seven matches.

Bryan Reynolds spanned to Hollingshed, that fired a shot at close range that beat goalkeeper John McCarthy. Franco Jara, who’s five goals from the past 11 matches for Dallas, scored on a penalty kick at the 60th.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored at the 33rd moment for Miami (6-12-3).

