Hannah Ferrier has enlarged her team.

On Monday, Nov. 2, ” the prior Below Deck Mediterranean celebrity happened to Instagram and disclosed that she’d given birth to a girl, called Ava Grace Roberts, in the end of October. Baby Ava Grace is Hannah and spouse Josh‘s first child together.

“Madam has now arrived! Josh and I’m so pleased to welcome into the world our small woman – Ava Grace Roberts,” that the Chief Stewardess wrote on line. “Born on the 26th of October. She’s a small menace which has caught our hearts forever”

It seems that Ava Grace’s arrival came around Hannah and Josh’s two-year anniversary.

weekly, the reality TV star penned,”two year anniversary with my magnificent guy. Words can not express just how much I’m excited about this next thing ”

Considering declaring that her baby girl’s birth, lots of Bravo celebrities have provided up their congratulations. Hannah’s Below Deck Med co-star Jessica Much More even known as Ava Grace”the very valuable lil nugget.”