Uncommon white sea turtle located on South Carolina shore

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Volunteers assessing sea turtle nests to a South Carolina shore came onto a rare sight: a snowy sea turtle hatchling glancing round the sand.

The city of Kiawah Island submitted on its FB page the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol discovered a lone white infant sea turtle around Sunday. Pictures reveal a small turtle that is a creamy white color as opposed to the typical green or gray of sea turtle.

The city claims that the hatchling is thought to have a hereditary illness known as leucism, which causes creatures to possess decreased pigmentation. The problem is called extremely uncommon, but it is unclear how frequently such turtles are observed in the wild.

The Olive Ridley Project, a sea turtle conservation group, states sea turtles using leucism generally have a difficult time living due to a lack of camouflage.