What is Umobix? A Mobile Monitoring Solution for Personal and Business Use!

uMobix is one of the most popular spy apps on the market. Compared to other apps, it is the newest one and has the most up-to-date tracking and monitoring features for mobile phones. You can use the uMobix app to track a phone or use its features to keep an eye on your kids.

The app is made for parents who want to know more about how their teens use technology. The uMobix lets you spy in real time on Android and iOS devices. It means you can keep track of everything your child does on his or her phone or tablet.

What Does uMobix Do?

The uMobix app is easy to use because you don’t have to do any complicated hacking to get started. The uMobix app needs to be put on the device that will be used. You only need one-time physical access to do it, though. Don’t worry; installing and setting up uMobix on a target device only takes 5 to 10 minutes.

The app can be downloaded from the uMobix site. First, you have to buy a license for the app and put it on the phone or tablet you want to keep an eye on. Once uMobix starts working, it keeps track of everything that happens on the device you tell it to watch. With the uMobix online control panel, the end-user can check on the details that were recorded from afar.

If you want to know how the uMobix dashboard works, you can try a live demo on the official website.

What Kinds of Devices Can I Use uMobix On?

A spy app for cell phones is called uMobix. uMobix works with Android devices that have an OS version of 4 or higher. When it comes to iOS devices, the uMobix app works with every iPhone and iPad. So, you don’t need to worry if your kid has an Android or iOS device. You can just grab it and put uMobix on it.

What does uMobix have to offer?

Spyware apps can help you keep an eye on your kids when you can’t be there. But if you spend money on fake spy apps, you’ll only feel bad about it. Scam spy software can threaten you and ask for money as payment. No one would want their personal information to end up in the wrong hands. If you’re looking for an app to keep an eye on your kids, make sure it has useful features.

Here, we’ll take a close look at the list of uMobix’s features. Keep reading to learn about all of uMobix’s features and how to use them.

Keeping track of call history

Find out who called and how to reach them by looking at the call history. You can see the time, date, and length of a call without the phone or tablet user knowing.

Follow-up on Text Messages

Monitoring SMS and text messages can tell you a lot about a person. With this feature, parents can find out if their teens are sexting with other people. Also, reading text conversations gives you a chance to find out what secret text abbreviations your kids and their friends use.

Keeping an eye on social apps

A lot of people have accounts on social apps. Social apps like Facebook, Instagram, etc. are used by everyone, from teens to adults. You can keep an eye on your kids’ social apps to find out who their online friends are.

GPS Tracking of Location

When they don’t have anything to do, kids hang out in parks or playgrounds. To keep kids safe from people who want to take them away, their parents need to know where they are. GPS location tracking is an easy way to keep an eye on your kids from afar. Only Android phones and tablets can use the uMobix GPS tracking feature.

Watching a photo/video gallery

With multimedia monitoring, you can look at photos and videos that have been saved on the target device. You can watch videos you’ve recorded, pictures you’ve taken, and other multimedia files right from the gallery.

Watching your browsing history

Parents who think their kids are looking at porn should start keeping track of what their kids do on the internet. Monitoring a child’s browsing history can also help parents teach teens and tweens how to behave online.

Other Things

Other features of uMobix include keylogging, monitoring of the contact book, tracking of messaging apps, notification alerts, information about the device, etc. With the uMobix app, you can keep track of everything, whether it’s an online activity or a piece of mobile media that isn’t online.

How to Install uMobix on A Kid’s Phone?

It’s easy to put uMobix on your child’s phone. As was already said, you need to buy a license for uMobix first. After you sign up for uMobix, you will get an email with instructions on how to install it.

Android and iOS have different ways to install uMobix.

Let’s talk about how to get the uMobix app on your Android or iOS device.

uMobix Installation on Android:

To put uMobix on an Android phone or tablet, follow these steps:

Hold the device you want to open and turn it on.

When you signed up for uMobix, the company sent you an email with a link to download.

Get the uMobix app and put it on your phone.

Follow the suggested settings to set up the app.

Hide the app icon, and the process of installing the app on your Android is done.

How to Install uMobix on iOS:

For uMobix iOS installation, you need to know the Apple credentials of the phone or tablet you want to install uMobix on. As soon as you give uMobix your Apple credentials. Your target device will get a code that you’ll need to finish setting it up. In fact, you need to be able to physically access the Apple device you want to install uMobix on.