“Umbrella Academy” Casts Five Sparrows

Cazzie David, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein have all joined the forged of the 3rd period of Netflix’s superhero dramedy “The Umbrella Academy”.

The new solid will perform “Sparrows,” the new class of types who are enrolled at the so-identified as “Sparrow Academy” at the centre of the third year. A timeline reset sees the team arriving back again to locate a new team of ‘seven’.

Cornwell is the chiseled colossus of a chief Marcus (#1), returnee Justin H. Min will enjoy the Machiavellian tactician Ben (#2), Oldford is the clever but misanthropic Fei (#3), Epstein is the struggle scarred bruiser Alphonso (#4), Rodriguez is the intimate dreamer Sloane (#5), and David is the snarling hooded loner Jayme (#6).

Nevertheless to be cast is a newcomer in the function of Christopher (#7), a dread-inducing telekinetic Psykronium Dice of unknown origin. It serves as the household mediator and oracle.

Showrunner Steve Blackman returns along with solid regulars Elliot Website page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley and Colm Feore.

Shooting is slated to start in February in Toronto.

