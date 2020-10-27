Uma Thurman finds love

Uma Thurman discovered a new boyfriend after caring for his own puppy.

Uma Thurman

The 50-year old celebrity is relationship architect Peter Sabbeth, that met by chance on the shore in Sag Harbor at the Hamptons this summer if he first asked her if she’d mind watching his pooch while he chose a swim.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column:”Peter hadn’t any thought that Uma was in the moment. She was walking around the shore, known everywhere as Long Beach, close to himso he asked her to see his pet while he chose a swim

“Uma said OK, saw his pet while he drifted, and today, a couple months after, they’re madly in love and trying to purchase a house together from the Hamptons.”

The 50-year old celebrity has spent a few months quarantining at the Hamptons with her kids, Maya, 22, also 18-year old Levon – that she’s ex-husband Ethan Hawke, in addition to Luna, eight, her daughter along with former partner Arpad Busson.

Along With’Stranger Things’ celebrity Maya formerly complained the coronavirus meltdown has compelled her to put her life and flipped her back to”a child” again.

She explained:”I really feel just like the past 3 decades of my life are a fantasy and I am only a child back with my loved ones. I moved out and have my entire life together and turned into a individual. And this disorder is similar to,’Ha ha ha, only kidding! You are a child, and you reside with your parents’ It has constant stress and continuous nothingness.”

And Maya claims she’s grieving for the previous life.

She explained:”I am in mourning for my entire life. That is a joke. I am fine. I am quite blessed. But totally confused and depressed.

“I am moving through the five stages of grief for this. I was mad about it. I had been in denial. And I had been bargaining: I will repair it! And today I am in resignation or anything. I’m only sort of love, this can be my new indefinitely ”