The next-gen variations of Control: Ultimate Edition happen to be postponed to operate on its own quality, Remedy Entertainment has declared.

Initially, an electronic version of the update for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles had been meant to launch by the close of the calendar year, using a physical variant coming early 2021. The business has since declared the next-gen version is going to probably be postponed until early 2021.

At an tweet into the followers, the programmer stated that the reasons behind the delay were since it needs”that the last quality of the match to be amazing” and added that it will”require a little more time to work with it”. It stopped by thanking the community for their patience and time.

You may read the complete statement under:

An upgrade from the development group: Control Ultimate Edition will appear on next generation stages premature 2021.

We need the last quality of the match to be amazing, so we are in need of a little more time to operate with it. Thanks for your patience and understanding!

— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, respectively 2020

The next-gen variations of Control won’t be free in comparison to many different names. For both PS5 and Xbox Series consumers to get the enhancements, the supreme Edition is needed to update.

505 Games came forward to say the motives on the other side of the matter, mentioning that different obstacles and”blockers” introduced themselves that averted a completely free upgrade route. It stated that”it had been more challenging to update [the] present user base to third gen using complete parity across platforms [the] year old game”.

Despite having these motives, PS4 consumers were amazed to find that they had been temporarily able to get the next-gen update at no cost. Furthermore, Ghostrunner was declared to be receiving a next-gen patch, that can be managed by 505 Games.

Control: Ultimate Edition lately emerged on the Nintendo Change. Players can get into the game by means of a cloud variant, as long as their net can deal with the speeds.