UK weather weekend forecast LIVE

SATURDAY TO SEE A COLD AND ICY START AS RAC WARNS DRIVERS TO TAKE CARE

A forecast on the Met Office website said that Saturday would see an “icy start, then some sunshine, but also areas of low cloud and fog slow to clear in south”.

It added: “Cloudier in the north with occasional rain, and sleet in places at first.”

It said Sunday would be “mostly dry in the south and gradually becoming less cold” and “unsettled in the north with rain and hill snow at times, heaviest in the west and gradually spreading south”.

Ben Aldous, of the RAC, said: “Fog, ice and in some places snow are the enemies of drivers. In order to avoid falling foul of the conditions it’s important for motorists to adjust their driving style to suit the conditions.

“Being gentler on the throttle and brakes, and slowing down particularly on rural or ungritted routes can help ensure a safe and trouble-free journey.”