Uk coronavirus Stay: 1st mass vaccine centres open in England as ministers ‘consider harder lockdown rules’

enior ministers are said to be thinking of introducing tougher lockdown limits in an try to lower the spike in coronavirus scenarios.

Boris Johnson is noted to have spoken with ministers on Sunday to appraise no matter if the present guidelines were performing, though Michael Gove chaired a individual emergency committee, which examined stricter possible actions.

Probable new curbs could consist of banning people today from distinct homes who are not in a aid bubble from performing exercises with each other and enforcing experience masks in offices, The Everyday Telegraph noted.

It comes as seven mass vaccination centres are established to open up in England, offering jabs to people aged higher than 80, and health and treatment staff members. Matt Hancock is also because of to established out the Government’s new approach for delivering the vaccines.