UK Coronavirus LIVE: New Covid tiers from tomorrow as Tier 4 restrictions to affect 20 million more

Defeating the virus is ‘on all of us’ – Hancock

Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to take “personal responsibility” to stop the spread of the virus.

Responding to Labour, he told the Commons: “It is on all of us, and it is about how everybody behaves.

“Because if we collectively decide to stop this by taking personal responsibility and not coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary that is how we can slow the spread of this virus within of course the tier restrictions which are necessary.

“But ultimately it is about how we all behave, that is how we get through the next few weeks together and then the vaccine can come and save us.”

Jeremy Hunt, Conservative chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee, said: “The NHS now is busier than it was last April, in parts of London it looks like it may fall over.

“But back in April schools were shut, next week primary schools are due to reopen. In September we came to regret allowing university students to go back en masse but some universities are going to start to go back from next week.