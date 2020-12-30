UK Coronavirus LIVE: New Covid tiers from tomorrow as Tier 4 restrictions to affect 20 million more

Follow the latest updates here…
Defeating the virus is ‘on all of us’ – Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged people to take “personal responsibility” to stop the spread of the virus.
Responding to Labour, he told the Commons: “It is on all of us, and it is about how everybody behaves.
“Because if we collectively decide to stop this by taking personal responsibility and not coming into contact with others unless it is absolutely necessary that is how we can slow the spread of this virus within of course the tier restrictions which are necessary.
“But ultimately it is about how we all behave, that is how we get through the next few weeks together and then the vaccine can come and save us.”
Jeremy Hunt, Conservative chairman of the Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee, said: “The NHS now is busier than it was last April, in parts of London it looks like it may fall over.
“But back in April schools were shut, next week primary schools are due to reopen. In September we came to regret allowing university students to go back en masse but some universities are going to start to go back from next week.
“Why in the middle of winter when the NHS is under such pressure, when we have a dangerous new strain of the virus are we taking such huge risks? Shouldn’t our entire focus for the entire eight to 12 weeks be on saving lives?”
12 million people to be living under Tier 3 from tomorrow
A total of 12 million people will be in Tier 3 from December 31, or 22 per cent of the population of England.
No area will be in Tier 2, while some 2,000 people – the population of the Isles of Scilly – will be in Tier 1.
Tougher restrictions are ‘absolutely necessary’ – Hancock
Matt Hancock added that three quarters of the country will be in Tier 4 by Thursday morning.
He said: “Even in most areas not moving into Tier 4, cases are rising too, and it is therefore necessary to apply Tier 3 measures more broadly too – including in Liverpool and North Yorkshire.
“The rest of Yorkshire remains in Tier 3. These changes will take effect from 00:01 tomorrow morning.
“The new variant means that three quarters of the population are now going to be in Tier 4 and almost all of the country in Tiers 3 and 4.
“And I know that Tier 3 and 4 measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.
“But where we are still able to give places greater freedoms, we will continue to do so.”
Vaccine means ‘end really is in sight’ despite current ‘darkness’
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said: “Moving Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool into Tier 4, the very highest level of restrictions, will be incredibly disappointing to businesses across the region, but advice from Public Health England and the scientific advisers has strongly recommended that we need to move into Tier 4.
“I understand the frustration felt by many people, especially business owners, at the increased restrictions, but the outpouring of community spirit in the face of the coronavirus has shown that even during one of our darkest periods our community spirit cannot be broken.”
Mr Houchen said: “The last nine months have been incredibly difficult for local people and businesses across the region but, with two vaccines now approved, 2021 can now be a year of hope and recovery.”
The Tory mayor said: “While we have a way to go, it’s clear with two vaccines now approved the end really is in sight.”
Labour to support tougher new tiers
Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth said Labour would support the tougher regulations when put to a vote in the Commons on Wednesday.
He told the Commons: “Almost the whole of England is now in a form of lockdown and for my constituents in Leicester, and I’m sure the constituents of MPs from Greater Manchester, will be deeply worried that our areas have now been in a form of restriction for months and months and months. It’s having a huge impact on families and small businesses.”
Mr Ashworth questioned if mass lateral flow testing is not enough to contain the spread of coronavirus given Liverpool will move up a tier, also noting: “We will vote for the regulations tonight because the situation we’re in is truly horrific.”
He added the virus is “out of control”, asked for assurances over oxygen supplies for hospitals, and said frontline NHS staff need the “protection of the vaccine ASAP”.
Mr Ashworth asked for confirmation on the number of Covid-19 vaccine doses available today, adding: “Mass vaccination needs to start straight away. We need to go hell for leather to get these jabs rolled out with no delay.”
He went on: “This is a race against time as the more the virus circulates, the more opportunities it has for further variants to emerge.”
Liverpool mayor somberly welcomes new Tier 3 measures
Metro mayor for the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram said: “Despite our area leading on many of the medical developments in the fight against Covid, we have seen transmission rates rise recently in every part of our city region, leading to a worrying uptick in positive cases.
“At the same time cases have risen at alarming rates across the rest of the country, threatening to push our NHS to its limits.
“Being placed into Tier 3 today is something that none of us wanted but I hope that these new measures help to slow down and contain the spread of the virus quickly.”
He promised to support local businesses and called for more Government assistance.
He added: “We have seen throughout the past 10 months that restrictions can only suppress the virus for a limited period of time.
“That’s why I have called on ministers to bring forward plans to rapidly increase the speed of the vaccine rollout, so that we can return to some sort of normality for good at the earliest opportunity.”
20 million more to enter Tier 4
An additional 20 million people will be in Tier 4 of the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions from December 31.
This means a total of 44 million people will now be in Tier 4, or 78 per cent of the population of England.
Most of England to be under Tier 3 and Tier 4
Matt Hancock has announced that more areas will move into Tier 4.
He said: “Sharply rising cases and the hospitalisations that follow demonstrate the need to act where the virus is spreading.”
The Health Secretary told MPs that the majority of new cases recorded yesterday “are believed to be the new variant”.
Mr Hancock added: “Unfortunately, this new variant is now spreading across most of England and cases are doubling fast.
“It is therefore necessary to apply Tier 4 measures to a wider area, including the remaining parts of the South East, as well as large parts of the Midlands, the North West, the North East and the South West.”
Good news comes alongside ‘difficult decisions’
Matt Hancock said that the Oxford vaccine means the day on which restrictions are lifted can be brought forward.
He told MPs: “It brings forward the day on which we can lift the restrictions that no-one in this House wants to see any longer than are absolutely necessary.
“But we must act to suppress the virus now, not least because the new variant makes the time between now and then even more difficult.
“And so whilst we have the good news of the vaccine today, we also have to take some difficult decisions.”