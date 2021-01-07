UK coronavirus LIVE: Covid vaccine ‘within 10 miles of your home’ as London hospitals on verge of crisis

Speaking at this evening’s Downing Street briefing, the Prime Minister said the “difficulties” ahead would require an “unprecedented national effort”, but insisted the most vulnerable would be innoculated by mid-February, and that vaccination sites would be made available within 10 miles of all Britons’ homes.
Key Points
Live updates
Show latest updates
Hospitals are under intense pressure, and it’s an insult to say otherwise – NHS chief
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said claims that hospitals are not under pressure from the rising coronavirus cases were a “lie”.
He said false claims on social media were changing behaviour in a way that could kill people and an “insult” to staff working in critical care.
“There is nothing more demoralising than having that kind of nonsense spouted when it is most obviously untrue,” he told a No 10 news conference.
If you’re invited to get a jab – do it
The Prime Minister has urged people to come forward for a vaccine if invited to have one.
He also told a press conference that the “exact” details of how the Government plans to hit its mid-February target of vaccinating the four top priority groups would be revealed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday.
Mr Johnson said: “We’re going to go at it flat out. We’ll do everything we possibly can to achieve this.
“You can make a huge difference if you reach all those (priority) groups but we do depend on people coming forward.
“I really do urge people, when you get notification, when you get a message from the NHS, from your doctor, saying you’re eligible for a vaccine, please take it.”
Further north, some regions have yet to receive supplies of the Oxford vaccine
Labour MP Liam Byrne, who represents Birmingham Hodge Hill and is the West Midlands Shadow Mayor, claimed health officials “forgot” to send the city a supply of the coronavirus vaccine.
In a tweeted reply to the West Midlands’ Conservative Mayor, Mr Byrne defended a joint letter sent on behalf of all 10 Birmingham MPs, calling on the Health Secretary to provide data surrounding vaccinations and saying supplies of the Pfizer vaccine were set to “run out” in the city.
Mr Byrne tweeted: “It’s not playing politics to ask for a plan. It’s leadership.
“And it’s cross party. Our letter was signed by Andrew Mitchell and me on behalf of all City MP’s plus Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward .
“Let’s not shoot the messenger. Especially when they forgot to send us the vaccine 1st time round…”
Military is ‘embedded’ with NHS
Brigadier Phil Prosser, Commander of Military Support to the Vaccine Delivery Programme, said his team is “embedded” with the NHS.
He said his “day job” is to deliver combat supplies to UK forces in time of war, adding: “My team are used to complexity and building supply chains at speed in the most arduous and challenging conditions.”
Brigadier Prosser said the mission is to support the NHS in delivering the maximum amount of vaccine to minimise the number of infections and deaths as quickly and as safely as possible.
“The plan has many challenges which are difficult to balance. We need to make sure that every one of you has equal access to the vaccine no matter where you are in England,” he said.
( PA )
Vaccinations to see ‘huge acceleration’
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens has said there will be a “huge acceleration” in the vaccination programme over the coming weeks.
Sir Simon told a No 10 news conference that they had 39 days to meet the target set by the Prime Minister to vaccinate the most vulnerable.
He said they would be increasing the supplies of the vaccine, the numbers of places where it is being delivered and the numbers administering the jabs.
“We need a huge acceleration if we are, over the next five weeks, going to vaccinate more people than we typically vaccinate over five months during a winter flu programme. We have got 39 days to do it,” he said.
He said the “bulk” of the vaccinations would be carried out at GP surgeries and pharmacies, but that the number of hospital hubs and large-scale vaccination centres were also being increased.
( AFP via Getty Images )
Covid admissions in England’s hospital reach new record high
Hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 have reached another record high, NHS England figures also showed.
A total of 3,697 admissions in England were reported for January 5, passing the previous record of 3,587 on January 4.
During the first wave of the virus, admissions peaked at 3,099 on April 1 2020.
The number comprises all patients admitted in the previous 24 hours who were known to have Covid-19, plus any patients diagnosed in hospital with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours.
England’s latest grim hospital figures are in:
The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at a record 28,246 as of 8am on January 7, according to the latest figures from NHS England.
The figure is up 24 per cent on a week ago.
In London, the number stood at 7,231 patients, up 27 per cent in a week, while in the Midlands the number was 4,521, up 15 per cent.
Figures for the other regions are:
South-east England 5,023 (a week-on-week rise of 25 per cent);
Eastern England 3,887 (39 per cent);
North-west England 3,104 (22 per cent);
North-east England/Yorkshire 2,923 (14 per cent);
South-west England 1,557 (32 per cent).
Most vulnerable to be vaccinated by Valentine’s Day – PM
Boris Johnson said that the most vulnerable groups which the Government plans to have vaccinated by mid-February accounted for 88 per cent of all those who have died in the UK during the pandemic.
He told a Downing Street press briefing: “Our tactics are first to use the immense natural capacity of the NHS.
“By the end of the week, there will be over 1,000 GP-led sites providing vaccines, 223 hospital sites, seven giant vaccination centres and a first wave of 200 community pharmacies.
“If all goes well, these together should have the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of vaccines per day by January 15 and it is our plan that everyone should have a vaccination available within a radius of 10 miles.
“It follows from that that the limits will not be on our distributional power but on the supply of vaccines, and I have no doubt that we have enough supply to vaccinate these four groups by the February 15 deadline.
“We also have the distributional network to do it and to continue an expanding programme down the priority list.”
Vaccine roll-out challenge is like ‘nothing we’ve seen before’ – PM
The Prime Minister said there would likely be “difficulties” in the rollout of the vaccine but that the army had been drafted in to assist with set-up.
“Let’s be clear, this is a national challenge on a scale like nothing we’ve seen before and it will require an unprecedented national effort,” he told a press conference.
“Of course, there will be difficulties, appointments will be changed but … the army is working hand in glove with the NHS and local councils to set up our vaccine network and using battle preparation techniques to help us keep up the pace.”
( AFP via Getty Images )
Nearly 1.5 million Brits already vaccinated – PM
Boris Johnson said that almost 1.5 million people had now been vaccinated and that the Government intended to give everyone in care homes a jab by the end of January.
Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: “We’ve now vaccinated 1.26 million people in England, 113,000 in Scotland, 49,000 in Wales and 46,000 in Northern Ireland.
“So, all together, nearly 1.5 million people across the UK have now received their first dose and within two to three weeks all of them will have a very considerable degree of immunity.
“It is thanks to the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which can be stored at room temperature, that we can accelerate the pace of vaccination in care homes.
“We’re using that vaccine in care homes for the first time today and by the end of the month we hope to have offered every elderly care home resident a vaccine.”