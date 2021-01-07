UK coronavirus LIVE: Covid vaccine ‘within 10 miles of your home’ as London hospitals on verge of crisis

Nearly 1.5 million Brits already vaccinated – PM

Boris Johnson said that almost 1.5 million people had now been vaccinated and that the Government intended to give everyone in care homes a jab by the end of January.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said: “We’ve now vaccinated 1.26 million people in England, 113,000 in Scotland, 49,000 in Wales and 46,000 in Northern Ireland.

“So, all together, nearly 1.5 million people across the UK have now received their first dose and within two to three weeks all of them will have a very considerable degree of immunity.

“It is thanks to the arrival of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which can be stored at room temperature, that we can accelerate the pace of vaccination in care homes.