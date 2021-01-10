UK Coronavirus LIVE: Covid cases up by nearly 55,000 as Chris Whitty warns NHS is facing ‘most dangerous situation’

he NHS faces the “most dangerous situation” in living memory as the Covid-19 pandemic stretches hospitals to breaking point, Chris Whitty has warned.
Writing in the Sunday Times, Professor Whitty urged the public to follow lockdown rules and “find the collective strength to get through this critical stage and save as many lives as we can”.
A highly infectious variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Russia, a top public health official said.
Anna Popova, a doctor who heads Rospotrebnadzor, a government agency for human wellbeing, said on state television that the variant had been found in one patient, who had returned to the country from the UK, where it has spread widely.
Russia has reported about 3.4 million cases of coronavirus and 61,800 deaths.
The number of daily new cases and fatalities has been declining since the start of 2021.
( AFP via Getty Images )
Teachers to be considered as possible priority for vaccine
Teachers will be considered as a possible priority for the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine roll-out, a Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) member has said.
Professor Adam Finn said committee members had been instructed to come up with a plan by the middle of February to determine the priority order of who should be vaccinated next.
He told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme that while he could not predict what will be prioritised, the “critical role” teachers play “really will figure in the discussions”.
The professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol said: “As you can appreciate these considerations start to be social values in a way more than the criteria we normally use, which is pressure on the health service.”
Asked about the position of teachers on the priority list, he said: “I can’t predict exactly what will be prioritised but I can say that we will be discussing this and coming up with a plan, and I can also say that when it comes to teachers I think we all appreciate the critical role that they all play and so that really will figure in the discussions.”
It comes as the NASUWT teachers’ union said too many children were returning to school despite the national lockdown, resulting in a high risk of the virus being transmitted.
Primary and secondary schools in England have moved to remote learning for most pupils, but remain open for the children of key workers and those deemed vulnerable.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: “It’s always been the guidance that schools are there for key workers’ children where key workers need to have the children in school in order to be able to get to work.”
He added: “For instance, if you’re a key worker and your partner doesn’t work then you shouldn’t be sending your children to school. That’s clear in the guidance. But of course the reason that we keep schools open for key workers’ children is that this is important.
“It is important – for instance – that key workers in the NHS but not just the NHS – can get to work and so it’s a very difficult balance to strike.”
Top of the current vaccine priority list are people who live and work in care homes, followed by people over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers – including NHS staff.
Next on the list are people over the age 75, and the fourth group are people aged over 70 and those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable.
This last group – who are the same as those who have been advised to shield – includes people such as organ transplant recipients and cancer patients.
The next group are those aged 65 and over, followed by people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious disease or death.
People over the age of 60 will be next in line, followed by those over 55 and then over 50.
Health leaders in care vow as London hospitals treat fewer cancer patients
Health staff are doing everything they can ensure to emergency and cancer surgery goes ahead, a group representing NHS trusts in England said, as it was reported some hospitals are treating fewer than half the cancer patients they normally would.
A London health official said people in the health service are “working round the clock” to increase capacity, as the capital struggles with high Covid-19 infection rates and hospital admissions.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that only 122 cancer cases were treated in London’s NHS hospitals this week, while 101 were seen in private hospitals.
It said that according to a leaked NHS England cancer resilience plan, the capital needs to treat more than 500 cancer patients a week to remain on top of demand.
Figures also show there were almost 4,000 cancer patients across the capital waiting beyond the target time for their first treatment, the paper said.
The Telegraph said it had analysed data that showed there were around 10,000 fewer non-Covid patients being treated at NHS hospitals in England last week than the middle of last month.
None of the figures were disputed by NHS England.
Vin Diwakar, medical director for the NHS in London, said: “Our staff are working round the clock opening hundreds of beds including the London Nightingale and some surgery is being postponed based on clinical need to ensure all Londoners continue to receive very urgent cancer surgery, making best use of existing NHS facilities and independent sector sites.
“On behalf of our NHS staff, I say to Londoners: We are depending on you. Stay at home, do everything possible to reduce the transmission of the virus, and help us save lives.”
The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said the delaying of operations was a “temporary emergency response to a temporary emergency problem”.
He said: “Every trust will do everything it can to ensure it continues with emergency and cancer surgery. We all know how important these cases are.
“Every trust will leave no stone unturned to ensure all these operations are completed on time, including getting support from neighbouring trusts and using private sector capacity.
“Any cases that have to be temporarily delayed for a few days will obviously be rebooked for as quickly as possible.
“But no-one should confuse this with this being standard practice. It’s a temporary emergency response to a temporary emergency problem”.
World update: Africa tops three million confirmed coronavirus cases
Africa has passed the milestone of three million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 72,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
South Africa accounts for more than 30 per cent of the continent’s total with more than 1.2 million reported cases, including 32,824 deaths.
The high proportion of cases in South Africa could be because the country carries out more tests than many other African countries.
South Africa is battling a resurgence of the disease, driven by a variant of the virus that is more contagious and spreading quickly.
Many hospitals are reaching capacity, yet the numbers of those infected are expected to continue rising, according to health experts.
South Africa’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 19.86 new cases per 100,000 people on December 26 to 30.18 new cases per 100,000 people as of yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his cabinet this week to consider if further restrictions should be taken to slow the spread of the disease, while balancing the need to encourage economic growth.
( A health-care worker sanitises her hands in Cape Town / AP )
England numbers
A further 508 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 55,580, NHS England said on Sunday.
The deaths were between December 17 and January 9.
There were 25 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
Scotland stats
Scotland has recorded three deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,877 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to official figures.
The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 4,968.
Scottish Government statistics indicate the daily test positivity rate is 10%, up from 8.7% on Saturday, when 1,865 positive cases were recorded.
A total of 149,766 people have tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.
There are 1,598 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, up two from 1,596 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 123 are in intensive care – up by 14 from the previous day.