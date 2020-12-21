Uk Coronavirus Dwell: Crisis Cobra talks as fears over Covid variant closes borders, brings about journey chaos and pitfalls foods shortages

Boris to guide unexpected emergency COBRA assembly as nations near their borders to the Uk

Boris Johnson will maintain crisis talks with ministers immediately after France banned lorries carrying freight from the United kingdom and nations all over the planet finished flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus pressure.

The Key Minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee on Monday amid warnings of “significant disruption” close to the Channel ports in Kent.

International locations including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, and Bulgaria declared limitations on British isles journey following the disclosure that the very infectious new pressure is widespread throughout south-east England.

Italian authorities also declared the mutant strain experienced been detected in a traveller who just lately returned to the region from the British isles.

