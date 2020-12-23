Uk coronavirus Are living: Tier 4 lockdown ‘to affect more parts from Boxing Day’ as ministers hold crunch Covid talks

Hundreds of lorries to be caught in backlog

Cupboard minister Robert Jenrick reported close to 4,000 lorries may perhaps be caught up in the Kent backlog.

He told Sky News it would just take “a handful of days” to test all the motorists just before they can vacation to France.

“I hope that this morning you will see men and women and HGVs crossing the Channel,” he reported.

The Communities Secretary reported as of 7pm on Tuesday night there had been just less than 3,000 lorries at the disused airfield site at Manston, Kent.

Between 7-800 were being element of Procedure Stack on the M20, he mentioned but “other HGVs and more compact autos are parked in other places in Kent”.