Uk coronavirus Are living: Tier 4 lockdown ‘to affect more parts from Boxing Day’ as ministers hold crunch Covid talks

Halt worry acquiring: there’s sufficient meals
Robert Jenrick urged buyers to keep away from stress obtaining in the operate-up to Christmas.
The Communities Secretary informed Sky Information that the backlog of lorries in Kent “is an issue” to supply chains but “there is no materials lack of food”.
“If we all behave rationally, if we all just store for what we need for Xmas in the regular way there shouldn’t be any difficulty in anyway,” he explained.
Hundreds of lorries to be caught in backlog
Cupboard minister Robert Jenrick reported close to 4,000 lorries may perhaps be caught up in the Kent backlog.
He told Sky News it would just take “a handful of days” to test all the motorists just before they can vacation to France.
“I hope that this morning you will see men and women and HGVs crossing the Channel,” he reported.
The Communities Secretary reported as of 7pm on Tuesday night there had been just less than 3,000 lorries at the disused airfield site at Manston, Kent.
Between 7-800 were being element of Procedure Stack on the M20, he mentioned but “other HGVs and more compact autos are parked in other places in Kent”.
“Whatever the variety is, no matter whether it is 4,000 or far more, it is a considerable selection to function as a result of,” he acknowledged as he encouraged hauliers not to travel to Kent.
‘Further action’ could be needed to suppress mutant virus distribute
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick stated “it could be vital to just take even more action” to limit the distribute of the new coronavirus variant amid speculation of broader lockdown steps.
He told Sky News: “We don’t have a timetable for that. The Government’s Covid operations committee is conference afterwards today to overview even more evidence.
“We continue to keep this beneath critique, we are continuously listening to from our scientific advisers about what we need to do.”
The new variant is “very concerning” and was “prevalent most likely in most regions of the country”.
Lorries to commence rolling into France
Lorries are established to start crossing the Channel currently immediately after France lifted its ban on freight arriving from Britain, a minister has explained.
“Nicely I hope that this early morning, you can expect to see people and HGVs crossing the Channel at the brief straits,” housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News.
“We’re putting in area the infrastructure. So the armed forces will be accomplishing that (Covid tests) in the 1st instance to assistance us to set that up and to get via some of the backlog that you’ve witnessed.”
France agreed late on Tuesday to elevate its ban and Britain reported it would begin handing out tests at numerous destinations on Wednesday, but cautioned that the course of action would get time.
The Labour leader has presented his party’s backing to even further national restrictions
Britons are urged to stop panic buying as offer chains resume
Nicola Sturgeon is struggling with sharp criticism right after she was pictured breaching face masking guidelines:
