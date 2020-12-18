Uber driver helps rescue six cops immediately after armoured van flips around on roundabout

AN Uber driver helped rescue 6 cops following their armoured law enforcement van flipped in excess of on a 20mph roundabout.

Onlookers say they had been purchased to quit filming by the officers as they ended up served out of the driver’s window.

3

Crash footage shows the City of London Police provider mounting the kerb and flipping just before hitting a big aid pillar at 6.20pm on Tuesday near Barbican.

A witness reported: “It went up on the suppress as the driver just missing it.

“After that the van went skidding together on the pavement on its aspect in advance of slamming into one particular of the massive pillars supporting properties overhead.

“An Uber driver pulled around and jumped on leading of the van to pull the officers out of the van driver’s door.

‘BEST Present EVER’ Gran of ‘abducted’ lady, 8, tells of relief when discovered just after 16-hr hunt KILLED IN 60 SECONDS Second vigilante driver killed thief who stole bike from outside house KYLE Display TRAGEDY Ex-Jeremy Kyle producer hanged herself after shedding position when demonstrate axed MUM’S ANGUISH Mum preventing for existence following holiday break crash will not know her youthful sons killed ZOMBIE BOMBSHELL You are going to hardly ever guess what Iran’s ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ seems to be like now NO JUSTICE Mechanic who conquer paedo to loss of life though rescuing boys convicted of murder

“Just one of the officers requested me to cease filming. I imagine he was humiliated.”

Town of London Police said there will be an investigation and confirmed nobody was damage.

No other auto was associated in the crash.

3

3

Bought a tale? RING The Sunshine on 0207 782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL [email protected] kingdom