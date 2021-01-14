U.S. Trailer: Viggo Mortensen’s “Slipping”

Following its premiere at Sundance and formal choice title at Cannes and Toronto, the 1st trailer is out for Viggo Mortensen’s directorial debut “Falling”.

Mortensen also wrote and scored the movie in which he plays a gay person who has a household with his spouse. His father (Lance Henriksen) is homophobic and from a distinctive era, and his bigotry is exacerbated by the actuality he has dementia.

Sverrir Gudnason and Laura Linney also star in the movie by inspecting the dynamic of father/son associations pushed by generational and geographic divides.

“Falling” opens in cinemas and on-demand on February 5th.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=2OY1SQE2x5Q