Tyson Fury accuses Anthony Joshua of ducking thoughts above pair combating and claims ‘ask me and it’s a straightforward yes’

TYSON FURY has accused Anthony Joshua of ducking concerns about combating the Gypsy King following year.

The pair are expected to do fight in the ring two times in 2021.

But Joshua, 31, was coy right after Saturday night’s ninth round gain in excess of Kubrat Pulev.

Fury, 32, isn’t normally 1 for subtleties, and his physical appearance along with Dame Joan Collins, Maya Jama and Russell Kane on the Jonathan Ross Clearly show was no distinctive.

Quizzed by Ross, 60, the WBC champ said: “He was questioned the concern, ‘Do you want to combat Tyson Fury?’ very plain and very simple, and he never answered the question.

“It was a basic of course or no remedy wasn’t it? Then they mentioned, ‘Do you imagine you are the greatest heavyweight in the earth?’ and he went [holds hands up].

“Didn’t reply the dilemma. Check with me, do you want to struggle Anthony Joshua?”

Ross then duly obliged, to which Fury responded ‘Yes’, right before becoming requested who is the world’s greatest heavyweight.

Unsurprisingly, he replied: “Me, by a mile. There we go, which is how you solution the concern.”

Matchroom supremo Eddie Hearn exposed earlier this 7 days that talks are progressing nicely with Bob Arum.

And the two fighters are considered to have agreed phrases.

Previous weekend, Fury accused Joshua of ‘s***ing himself’ on ‘live television’.

He stated: “There you go everyone, Anthony Joshua just s*** himself on dwell television.

“He obtained questioned if he required the fight, and he went all-around the bushes and put his a*** in the hedge.

He is a large bum dosser, can’t hold out to knock him out Tyson Fury

“I want the struggle, I want the struggle following, I will knock him out inside of three rounds.

“He’s a huge bum dosser, are not able to wait to knock him out.”

But, responding to BBC Radio 5 Live, AJ remained amazing and composed.

He explained: “That’s fantastic to hear.

“At minimum I can get him in the ring… which is all we want, correct?

“So, he’s on the right keep track of.”