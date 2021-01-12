Tyrone joinery firm Woodmarque in £8m investment tipped to bring 150 jobs by 2026

A family-run joinery business in Co Tyrone has announced plans to invest £8m and create 150 new jobs in the next five years.

oodmarque in Dungannon works in the hospitality, residential, office and retail sectors.

It supplies fire doors, panelling, case goods and specialist joinery.

Now it’s planning to invest in its factory, infrastructure and machinery with the potential to grow staff numbers by 30 each year over the next five years.

The firm, which is owned and operated by the Quinn family, was set up in 1977 and employs 58 staff.

The family intends to expand the factory by adding 100,000 sq ft including storage warehousing, a research and development centre and an apprenticeship key skills area.

Recent projects include the Intercontinental O2 Hotel, London, Lots Road Power Station on Chelsea Waterfront and Dublin Landings Apartments along North Wall Quay.

Managing director Ronan Quinn said: “We have worked hard to forge relationships with key clients and grow our business, particularly into export markets, resulting in sustained growth in recent years.

“As part of our five-year growth strategy, we are now looking to extend our facilities and grow our team. We plan to double our current floor space which will enable us to develop new and existing products and seek further business opportunities across other sectors.

“The additional warehouse and storage space will also help to make our business more resilient allowing us to store more production materials and completed product. This will help to provide certainty to clients and help protect against any negative supply chain problems caused by Brexit.”

He said the company’s fire door and screen products were in demand from councils in England and in particular in London, as refurbishment schemes are carried out following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Mr Quinn said the investment marks “a real boost for the local workforce and will provide excellent opportunities for apprentices, graduates and experienced professionals who want to make their mark in a growing company”.

A consultation is to be carried out into the development in the next few weeks before a full planning application is lodged.

Belfast Telegraph