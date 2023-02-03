Indiana Pacers Tyrese John’s Net Worth 2023: All You Need To Know!

Tyrese John Haliburton is an American professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers of the National Basketball Association. He was born on February 29, 2000. (NBA). The Sacramento Kings selected him in the 2020 NBA Draft after playing collegiate basketball for the Iowa State Cyclones. He plays point guard and is listed at 6 feet 5 inches (1.96 m) and 185 pounds (84 kg). He was chosen as an East reserve for his first All-Star team in 2023. Haliburton, born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was a three-star recruit from Oshkosh North High School, where he helped his team win the state championship during his senior year. He established the program’s single-game assist record while a freshman at Iowa State.

Tyrese John’s Net worth

Haliburton is expected to earn around $8 million from his rookie contract. Also, it could reach almost $18 million if the Kings trigger the team option. There isn’t much information about his net worth, but celeb wiki has estimated it to be around $1 Million – $5 Million.

Also, he has a large bungalow, a private luxury car, and a lavish lifestyle, all of which are evident from his daily updates on social media posts and tales. He also travels extensively. The player is the source of Tyrese Halliburton’s income. His yearly salary is pegged at between $80K and $85K.

Tyrese Haliburton is among the wealthiest and most well-liked basketball players in the United States. Tyrese Halliburton’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million based on our research on Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Tyrese John’s early life and career

For Oshkosh North High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Haliburton participated in basketball. As a sophomore, he was selected for the second and defence team of the All-Fox Valley Association (FVA). While his team narrowly missed the State Tournament in his junior season, Haliburton averaged 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game.

Winning FVA Player of the Year and Division I All-State honours from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). On November 11, 2019, Haliburton, a sophomore. He was awarded Big 12 Player of the Week after averaging 13.5 points and 13.0 assists in victories over Mississippi Valley State and Oregon State.

On November 27, in an 83-76 defeat to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis, he recorded a season-high 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. First triple-double by an Iowa State player since Monté Morris in 2016, Haliburton recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds. Also, he had ten assists on January 4, 2020, in a defeat to TCU that went into overtime.

