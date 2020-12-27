Tyreek Hill Vouches For Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, He’ll Be An Elite Head Coach!

Participate in video clip material Exceptional TMZSports.com

Tyreek Hill claims Eric Bieniemy will be the up coming huge title in the NFL head coaching planet … telling TMZ Sports activities the latest Chiefs OC has everything required to direct a franchise.

Bieniemy has been a hot name for standard professionals and staff homeowners looking for a new head coach the earlier few offseasons … but he is yet to officially land a gig.

Most consider that’ll change in 2021, however — because Bieniemy has been CRUSHING it as the offensive coordinator for Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. this period.

And, Hill tells us whoever eventually lands EB will be obtaining a superstar … with the large receiver indicating, “Moreover mentor [Andy] Reid, I have never witnessed a male who comes into work just about every and day-to-day who needs to get better.”

“Anything that he claims on the sidelines or in meetings, fellas are going to go out and do it due to the fact all of us, we want to combat for him since he is a excellent coach.”

Hill continued, “I would not thoughts playing for him everywhere for the reason that our relationship off the industry is incredible. He cares about the player that significantly.”

You will find more … Hill also spoke with us about his team’s jogging again predicament now that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with a decreased-body injury.

Tyreek claims the team has full self-confidence in Le’Veon Bell … and expects zero drop-offs as K.C. tries to seal up the #1 seed in the AFC in the subsequent two weeks.