Tyreek Hill Suggests Randy Moss Is NFL’s G.O.A.T. Receiver, Far better Than Jerry Rice!

Tyreek Hill tells TMZ Sports activities there is no debate in his head … Randy Moss is the NFL’s G.O.A.T. large receiver around Jerry Rice!!!

“Everybody know I’m heading to say Randy Moss,” Hill suggests. “Randy Moss was my favorite player expanding up. Randy Moss is my favourite participant of all time! Randy Moss, Randy Moss, Randy Moss!”

The discussion just a short while ago heated back up … with Moss proclaiming himself as the best at any time on Terrell Owens‘ ‘Getcha Popcorn Ready’ podcast last week.

In point, Moss explained Rice wasn’t even his #2 … putting T.O. in that spot ahead of the San Francisco 49ers legend!!

Rice has fired again a number of times due to the fact … saying he nevertheless believes he’s #1 ’cause of his 4 Tremendous Bowl rings — but Hill tells us Moss will get his nod for the honor all day.

“Like, he just changed the recreation,” the Chiefs star claimed of Moss. “6-foot-4, operate a 4.2, can develop separation, can operate routes, can capture the ball. Like, appear on.”

“Like, I realize Jerry received the stats, he received the touchdowns, he obtained all this, he can operate routes — but if I’m finding a receiver who’s going to make me some performs in crunch instances when I need them — Randy Moss, certainly.”

Tyreek says he’s so enamored by Moss’ game, he even now to this working day watches clips to consider to glean recommendations from the ex-Vikings star.

“I’m like, how is he capable to do this at 6-foot-4 operating this rapidly? Like, how?!” Hill claims. “Like, person, do God only make these players like when in a generation?! Like c’mon, guy, this is outrageous.”

By the way, when Hill is just not watching aged highlights of Moss destroying DBs … he is functioning on his Soul Runner clothes brand, which has taken off given that its modern launch.

Hill says he is put a TON of work into it all … telling us he is virtually as focused to it as he is to football!

