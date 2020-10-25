Tyra Banks’ Publicist Denies Banning’Real Housewives’ By’DWTS’

A publicist to Tyra Banks has denied reports that the former supermodel has prohibited cast members in the actual Housewives franchise out of Dancing With The Stars.

A resource talked to some magazine lately where they declared that Tyra was considering getting the women on the fact dancing series.

“Tyra hasn’t been a lover of this Housewives, however the actual reason she does not need them on her series is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice don’t make headlines anymore,” a source told OK! Magazine.

Her publicist, Elana Rose, talked to Page Six. “That really is 100 percent false,” Rose stated. “She is a massive fan of this’Housewives’ and everybody understands Tyra is a businesswoman very first. As a businesswoman, why can she say anything contrary to the’Housewives’? She’s nothing more to do with projecting.”

The publicist lasted,”[She] Only attempted to have one of her very great friends on the’Housewives!’ She reaches the displays. She adores them.”