Tyra Banks Disputes Rumors She is Anti-‘Real Housewives’ As Dancing With The Stars Show Host

Model Tyra Banks is coming into her rescue in protecting himself against rumors. Lately, a source informed Ok! Magazine the Dancing With The Stars host and executive producer Tyra Banks did not want pick visitors to look on the series:

“Tyra hasn’t been a lover of their Housewives, however the actual reason she does not need them on her display would be that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes along with Teresa Giudice don’t make headlines .”

Tyra Banks, the rumor has no foundation. Her publicist, Elana Rose older Page Six on Thursday.

“That can be 100 percent false.” Elana Rose went to state: “She is a massive fan of this’Housewives’ and everybody knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why can she say anything contrary to the’Housewives’? She’s nothing more to do with projecting.” Banks seemingly even went as far as to urge for a Housewife buddy, according to her publicist. “[She] Only attempted to have one of her very great friends on the’Housewives!’ She reaches the displays. She adores them.” Earlier Tyra could clean the rumor; nonetheless former Actual Housewife of New York City Bethenny Frankel took her voice and slammed the version Thursday, October 22nd. Bethenny Frankel tweeted:

“Great to understand @TyraBanks has clumped me her more housewives mandate on @DancingABC Additionally fantastic to know-their casting manager Deena, that I *heart emoji has requested me to be around this display multiple x ray in the past ten years. I am no longer a housewife, however nobody is larger than the sport Tyra.”

Bethenny Frankel after had a change of heart and also deleted the dialogue. She subsequently tweeted the following message Banks inviting the version to return on her podcast, but maybe not apologizing.

“I typed that last article Bc I actually enjoy and also have a excellent connection with Deena Katz in #DWTS. In case @tyrabanks wishes to come in my podcast, then she’s welcome anytime since she’s built a powerful brand on her in her very own manner. #justbwithbethenny”

