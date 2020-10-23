Tyra Banks Disputes Rumors She is Anti-‘Real Housewives’ As Dancing With The Stars Show Host

Tyra Banks Disputes Rumors She Does Not Need Housewives On”Dance With The Stars”
#TyraBanks may want some changes made to #DancingWiththeStars in the future. According to a source, the model allegedly wants the show to aim higher than reality stars, namely “Real Housewives”. Reportedly, a source tells OK! that “#Tyra has never been a fan of the #Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, #NeNeLeakes and #TeresaGiudice do not make headlines anymore.” Meanwhile #BethennyFrankle has responded (see next slide). Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com
Tyra Banks, the rumor has no foundation. Her publicist, Elana Rose older Page Six on Thursday.
“That can be 100 percent false.”
Elana Rose went to state:
“She is a massive fan of this’Housewives’ and everybody knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why can she say anything contrary to the’Housewives’? She’s nothing more to do with projecting.”
Banks seemingly even went as far as to urge for a Housewife buddy, according to her publicist.
“[She] Only attempted to have one of her very great friends on the’Housewives!’ She reaches the displays. She adores them.”
Earlier Tyra could clean the rumor; nonetheless former Actual Housewife of New York City Bethenny Frankel took her voice and slammed the version Thursday, October 22nd. Bethenny Frankel tweeted:
“Great to understand @TyraBanks has clumped me her more housewives mandate on @DancingABC Additionally fantastic to know-their casting manager Deena, that I *heart emoji has requested me to be around this display multiple x ray in the past ten years. I am no longer a housewife, however nobody is larger than the sport Tyra.”
Bethenny Frankel after had a change of heart and also deleted the dialogue. She subsequently tweeted the following message Banks inviting the version to return on her podcast, but maybe not apologizing.
“I typed that last article Bc I actually enjoy and also have a excellent connection with Deena Katz in #DWTS. In case @tyrabanks wishes to come in my podcast, then she’s welcome anytime since she’s built a powerful brand on her in her very own manner. #justbwithbethenny”
Which are the ideas regarding his? Tell us in the comments.
