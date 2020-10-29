Tyra Banks Directly Addresses 'DWTS' Drama

Tyra Banks has completely addressed the continuing Dance With The Stars drama — denying that she’s prohibited some Bravo housewives from the series.

“I really don’t understand what is happening. I do not even know. You know everything, there are a few individuals around who are only trying to stir up stuff. To start with, I don’t have anything to do with projecting. Second of all, I am a businesswoman,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The Real Housewives are a number of the largest stars within this nation. So that is just someone trying to despise, and there is lots of that happening at this time.”

Tyra says that she believes she’s that started the rumor:

“There will probably be an additional rumor following and yet another one. Once while, I am going to be like,’I simply can not actually answer this crap . There is a person that is hating. Someone who is mad you will find adjustments on Dancing With the Stars so they’re making up stuff. I believe I know that it is, however I have not known them out nonetheless.”