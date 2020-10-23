Tyra Banks DENIES She Makes The Actual Housewives Twist From DWTS Following Bethenny Frankel Calls Her Out!

Drama, drama, play!!

Bethenny Frankel was prepared to shoot Tyra Banks to reality TV courtroom Thursday after hearing that the prior supermodel was banning Actual marching from stepping outside to the Dance with the Stars dance floor! But we wager that the RHONY alum did not expect to need to return her complaint so fast!

Connected: Bethenny Frankel Can Be STILL Married To Jason Hoppy?! WTF?!

So, how do that feud actually begin?? Let us rewind…

A supply reportedly near Miz Banks advised OK! Magazine before that week:

“Tyra would be your new manager and made it crystal clear that she did not need any longer Housewives within her ballroom. She believes the series should target higher and just reserve the women after everybody has passed. Several women from the Bravo franchise’ve made it crystal clear they would really like to wear their dance shoes, however, Tyra does not need any of them at this time.”

Seems just like an ban to people!! Though what can such Bravo characters do to get about the host’s side?

The British acknowledged Tyra is not searching for poor blood — she is just more worried about evaluations:

“Tyra hasn’t been a lover of the racket, but the true reason she does not need them on her series is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice don’t make headlines . Tyra wants reality celebrities such as Carole Baskin out of Tiger King — maybe not a decade-old franchise which nobody talks about . If Tyra believed for a minute the racket would get her display evaluations, she’d welcome them into the dance floor at another.”

Ooh, unpleasant!

The name-drop prompted a reply in the Skinnygirl creator, who tweeted some alternative words for Catholics on Thursday night:

“Great to understand @tyrabanks has told me into her more housewives mandate on @DancingABC. Also excellent to know-their casting manager Deena, that I’ve requested me to be about this display several x in the past ten years. I am no longer a housewife, however no one is larger than the sport Tyra.”

Seems like she believed the report was arriving directly from the supermodel herself? Irrespective of her thought process, that the 49-year old immediately deleted her conversation, after up using:

“I typed that last article Bc I actually enjoy and also have a wonderful connection with Deena Katz from #DWTS. If @tyrabanks wishes to come within my podcast, then she’s welcome anytime because she’s built a powerful brand on her in her very own manner. #justbwithbethenny.”

Well, that was fast! What made her wander back it? Seems like perhaps someone achieved…

Connected: Tyra Addresses Her Controversial America’s Next Top Model Remarks

Talking of that, what exactly does Tyra need to say concerning the supposed prohibit?? In an announcement to Page Six, the existing DWTS sponsor’s longtime publicist Elana Rose of this Rose Group refused the whole thing!

“That can be 100 percentage false. She is a massive fan of this’Housewives’ and everybody understands Tyra is a businesswoman very first. As a businesswoman, why can she say anything contrary to the’Housewives’? She’s nothing more to do with projecting.”

DUH!

Not just that,” Rose said her customer was really much in the actual Housewives business:

“[Tyra] only tried to receive one of her very great friends on the racket! She reaches the displays. She adores them.”

Banks does not just adore the racket; the 46-year old appears to be a major fan of this community generally:

“She enjoys Andy [Cohen]. She has been around Watch What Happens Live a couple occasions. She is a Massive fan of the Clubhouse.”

Perhaps we will hear Tyra about Bethenny’s podcast soon to clear all of this up? Perhaps even prove there is still a spot for Saturdays on DWTS?

We highly uncertainty Bethenny would be competing for your Mirrorball decoration anytime soon, but when she did, she’d be following in the footsteps of Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump, NeNe, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, also Kim Fields that have appeared previously.

Plus, how do we overlook that Actual Bit of Atlanta celebrity Eva Marcille‘s claim to fame was winning the next period of this Tyra-hosted America’s Next Top Model?!

Exactly what do YOU believe, Perezcious reality TV buffs? Are those two great tastes nevertheless great together? Or do you concur with all tabloid Tyra’s zero tolerance policy??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/FayesVision/WENN.]