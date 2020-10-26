Tyra Banks BANS’Real Housewives’ Out Of’DWTS’

Tyra banks will be allegedly banning some of the actual Housewives from engaging in Dancing With The Stars.

“Tyra is your new boss and left it crystal clear she did not need any more Housewives inside her ballroom. She believes the series should target higher and just reserve the women after everybody has passed. Many women in the Bravo franchise’ve made it crystal clear they would really like to wear their dance shoes, however, Tyra does not need any of them ,” a source told OK! .

“Tyra hasn’t been a lover of the racket, but the actual reason she does not need them on her display is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice don’t make headlines ,” the literary claimed.

“Tyra desires reality celebrities such as Carole Baskin from Tiger King — perhaps not a decade-old franchise which nobody talks about . If Tyra believed for a minute the racket would get her display evaluations, she’d welcome them into the dance floor at another.”